CISLAC mourns Chukwuma, says was renowned human rights activist

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC, Monday, mourned a foremost human rights activist in the Civil Society Community in Nigeria, the Founder and Pioneer Executive Director of CLEEN Foundation, Innocent Chukwuma.

The Executive Director, CISLAC, Auwal Ibrahim Rafsanjani, in a statement described Chukwuma as an exemplary Civil Society leader and renowned human right activist with great sense of humour.

Rafsanjani who was sad said the late activist the distinguished himself in relentless fight for democracy, human rights and good governance in Nigeria.

He said: “An exemplary Civil Society leader and renowned human right activist with great sense of humour and character brewed in undaunted spirit of patriotism, nationalism and activism, late Innocent Chukwuma distinguished himself in the late 1980s while demonstrating uncommon interest, objectivity and professionalism in the relentless fight for democracy, human rights and good…