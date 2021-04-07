Don calls for establishment of Shellfish Bank in Nigeria

By Arogbonlo Israel

A renowned don, Professor Oluayo Bello-Olusoji has canvassed for the establishment of Shellfish Bank to deal with mapping of the indigenous molluscs in Nigeria for cultivation and harvesting.

Bello-Olusoji, who is a professor of Fisheries Management at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, FUTA, disclosed this recently when he delivered the institution’s Inaugural Lecture at the University auditorium.

Speaking during the 124th series under the theme: ‘Balanced Equation, the Missing Value- Shellfish’, the university administrator said government should focus on aquaculture as a matter of priority because of its economic impact.

“The creeks and brackish water areas has previously been identified as the best places for aquaculture in Nigeria. These wetland areas can be used to produce or culture shellfish especially crustaceans and molluscs. These future locations can be good habitat (bank) for molluscs, and from these, farmers…