Ex-Kano lawmaker, Kofa empowers 250 youths with digital innovation skills

By Bashir Bello, Kano

Former Member of the House of Representatives representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency and Executive Director Business Development of the Federal Housing Authority Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa has empowered no fewer than 250 youths on digital skills and innovation in the state.

Speaking during the programme, Kofa said the empowerment was needed at a century where digital innovation is playing a key role to the economy of the nation.

The former lawmaker and leader of APC in the area said, the focus of the Empowerment programme is to equip beneficiaries to take advantage of mobile technology and the value of mobile-enabled businesses.

He urged them to use the skills to better themselves and their families economically and support the efforts of government at all levels in fight against insecurity and corruption and promote vaccination awareness amongst others.

On his part, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje commended the former lawmaker for the gesture…