Five freed Afaka students reunite with their families in Kaduna

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Five of the 39 abducted students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka who regained freedom, were on Wednesday handed over to their parents by the Kaduna State Government

Government officials said the students have undergone thorough medical checks, preliminary psychological evaluation and certified physically and mentally stable.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, listed the students as; Francis Paul, Maryam Danladi, Abubakar Yakubu, Amina Yusuf and Obadiah Habakkuk

According to him ,Governor Nasir El-Rufai has directed the Ministry of Human Services and Social Development and State Emergency Management Agency to offer direct support with the management of the students.

“These students have undergone thorough medical checks and preliminary psychological evaluation at a Military facility, and have been certified physically and mentally stable.

”However, there is of course the need for post-trauma…