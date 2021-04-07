Maltina rejuvenates Enugu with Easter funfair





By Dennis Agbo

The Coal City of Enugu ones more came alive on Easter with an entertainment package made available by the premium soft drink, Maltina, for families marking the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The Oaklands Amusement park was a beehive of activities in the two days event that took place on Easter Sunday and Easter Monday, respectively, with parents and their children that had different types of fun as they were treated with exciting packages of entertainment.

The side attractions included Maltina Happy corner, where a lot of games for adults and kids were made available; the Maltina flavour bar that showcased different brands of Maltina, especially the recent brands of Maltina Pineapple and Maltina Vanilla flavours.

The show also witnessed a photo wall where families and friends took pictures, while lots of free drinks were also given out in the spirit of Easter celebration; dancing competition and a lot more

Maltina Regional Business manager in Enugu,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper