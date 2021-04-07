Mudi’s group disobeyed court order by parading self as Exco — AFAN President alleges

Says Nigerian farmers should be wary of group activities

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Following the controversy and legal battle over leadership of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, the incumbent National President, Arc Kabir Ibrahim, yesterday, alleged that the other faction of the association led by one Faruk Rabi’u Mudi, has disobeyed the order of the Federal High Court stopping him and his group from parading themselves as an executive of the association.

This was contained in a statement signed by Arc Ibrahim, where it pointed that the Judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, asked Counsel of the plaintiffs to inform his clients to stop parading themselves as leaders of AFAN pending determination of the suit.

The statement reads in part, “Suddenly we received summons for a suit filed against us by the Caretaker Committee in the Federal High Court 09, Abuja.

“Due to COVID-19, the court did not sit until 1st February 2021. When the Court sat on that day the Judge…