Okowa inaugurates project committee for 3 new universities

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Wednesday inaugurated Project Management Committee members for the three newly established universities in the state.

Okowa, who performed the function in Government House, Asaba, said that the creation of three new universities in the state was to broaden the citizens’ access to university education.

The Committee has Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Patrick Muoboghare, as Chairman, with Ambassador Godson Echegile, Prof. Emmanuel Nwanze, and Prof. John Enaohwo as members.

Others include Prof. Abednego Ekoko, Prof. Sam Ukala, Mr Ejiro Udjo, while Mrs Bridget Odobor will serve as Secretary.

He said that members of the committee were carefully chosen based on their track records in the academia, public administration and the private sector.

The governor added that they were men of deep intellect and managerial acumen.

”I have absolute confidence in their ability to get the job done,” he said.

Okowa said that…