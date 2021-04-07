Restore public trust, confidence in police force

Says It’s time to improve police welfare

The police force must work hard to regain the trust and confidence of the public by stamping out the excesses, abuses, and culture of impunity exhibited by some elements within the police according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.

Prof Osinbajo stated this on Wednesday at the decoration ceremony of the new Acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Akali Baba, at the State House in Abuja.

The Vice President emphasized that under the leadership of the new Acting Inspector General, “the police must now rebuild the broken bridges of trust with the public and regain the confidence of the citizenry.”

Continuing, Prof Osinbajo reiterated the need for community policing as a way of also securing the lives of Nigerians and called for “implementing the community policing policy and reconceptualizing policing as a task carried out in partnership with local communities and by officers who are members of these localities.”

He noted…