4,000 Kano indigenes to join police constabulary ― Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State says his administration is planning to send more than 4,000 youths to police constabulary training.

The governor said this on Thursday in Kano when he received the new Commandant of the Police Academy, Wudil, CP Lawal Tanko-Jimeta on a courtesy.

According to him, some youths from the state are also trained recently as police constabulary as part of the state government’s efforts to prepare them.

“And anytime there is need for security outfits to recruit, it means we have already made applicants for them.

He said the state government had provided a functional command control centre at the Nigerian Police headquarters in Kano with CCTV arrangements to monitor what is happening in the state.

The governor noted that the state government had provided what he called security dormitories on major roads coming into the state.

“By doing so, we are able to control what is coming and what is…