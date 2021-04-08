47 prisoners regain freedom in Nasarawa

By David Odama

The newly appointed Chief Judge of Nasarawa State, Justice Aisha Bashir, granted freedom to 47 inmates awaiting trials in four federal custodian centres in the state.

It would be recalled that Justice Aisha was recently confirmed by the National Judicial Commission and subsequently appointed as the acting CJ in December last year following the retirement of Justice Sulieman Dikko.

The first woman Chief Judge in Nasarawa state, made the release Thursday in Wamba Local Government Area during a tour of the custodian centres since her assumption of office in December last year.

The acting CJ said the visit was in compliance with the presidential directive to decongest custodian facilities as part of measure to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

According to the CJ, breakdown of the inmates released showed that 30 were released from Lafia Custodian Centre Nasarawa six, Keffi eight and Wamba Custodian Centre three respectively.

“Under my…