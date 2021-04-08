50 arms-bearing herdsmen arrested in 3 states

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), have arrested 50 arms-bearing herdsmen.

“We arrested 50 illegally armed herdsmen and realised that some of them are into cattle rustling and kidnapping,’’ Commandant-General of the NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Audi, said on Wednesday in Abuja

He made the declaration while presenting licences to private guard operators.

“The armed herdsmen were arrested in Ekiti, Borno and Cross River states and in some other parts of the country,’’ he said.

Audi added that the arrest of the illegally-armed herdsmen shortly after his assumption of office was an indication of his determination to reposition the corps for optimal delivery on its core mandate.

“It is part of our mandate to settle disputes between herdsmen and farmers and to also give some security protection to our agro-allied investments,’’ he said.

Audi stressed the need for synergy between…