Consult me on how we kept Imo peaceful, Okorocha tells Uzodinma

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha has advised the incumbent Governor of the State, Hope Uzodinma to tow the path of consultation rather than confrontation in solving the security challenges in the State.

Okorocha, who is now a serving Senator said despite the challenges of IPOB and other agitators during his tenure as Governor, he was able to keep the State peaceful because he consulted widely with relevant stakeholders.

Speaking at Kuru, Jos South local government area of Plateau State while on a condolence visit to the family of late Mrs. Felicia Biskanga, the Senator emphasized that except justice is allowed and poverty stamped out, the workload on the military and the Police Force would yield little or no results.

His words, “I came to Jos for the burial of Mrs. Felicia Biskanga who was a very close family friend because she saw me growing up here in Plateau State.

“She encouraged me a whole lot during my days of…