Drug barons, crime merchants exploit our children to perpetuate crime — Miyetti Allah

…Says no peace in 10 years time unless Fulani are settled

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Chieftains of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, MACBAN, have alleged that due to the lack of education of the Fulani children, drug dealers and other merchants of crime used the Fulani to perpetuate crime and banditry in Nigeria.

Speaking at the Headquarters of the Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, in Kaduna on Thursday during the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Forum,

the National Secretary of MACBAN, Alhaji Baba Othman Ngelzarma said they have come to ACF which is now the father of Fulani in Nigeria, as the prevailing situation in the country has turned them into orphans with no homes.

He said MACBAN came to meet the ACF to narrate the plight of 30 million Fulani in present-day Nigeria.

Chairman of the ACF, Chief Audu Ogbe assured MACBAN that they would look into their grievances and approach the relevant authorities.

According to Ngelzerma, “the ignorance of the herders and…