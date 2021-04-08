Edo threatens to shut down 20th NSF Thursday

The Edo Government, hosts of the ongoing 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) in Benin, will shut down the 13-day event by 12 noon Thursday, an official said late Wednesday.

Musa Ebomhiana, Project Manager with the Media and Communications Sub-Committee of the festival’s Local Organising Committee (LOC), said the decision was necessitated by Federal Government’s refusal to fulfill a promise.

He said the Federal Government failed to support the state with funds as promised, and the state government had no choice other than shutting down the festival.

decision was taken after an emergency meeting of the festival’s Local Organising Committee (LOC) headed by the Edo Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu.

“You can quote me, that we just finished from an emergency meeting of the LOC, and as…