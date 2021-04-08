Emerging aviation hub in Uyo and the naysayers

By George Erhobor

THE remarkable success that Ibom Air has recorded in less than two years of operation has once again brought to the fore, what could be achieved when leaders demonstrate the political will to take decisions on issues they know are in public interest, no matter how unpopular those decisions might appear to be.

The decision by Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, in 2019, to establish a government-owned airline wasn’t one that went down well with some people in the state, especially naysayers and cynics who are wont to criticise every of his actions but who, as events have often shown, cannot see what the governor sees while taking those actions.

Examples abound all over the state – in infrastructure, industrialisation, healthcare delivery, agriculture, etc. – of decisions that were criticised at the beginning, but which have turned out to be in the best interest of the people of the state. Ibom Air is one of them.

The success of Nigeria’s…