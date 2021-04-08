‘Innocent Chukwuma lived well, but departed too early’

Dr Freedom Onuoha

Every man’s life ends the same way. It is only the details of how he lived and how he died that distinguish one man from another. Ernest Hemingway.

I got to hear of Innocent Chukwuma from Prof Okechukwu Ibeanu back in 2005 when I was on my Master’s Degree programme in the Political Science Department at the University of Nigeria. Professor Ibeanu had directed me to apply for a job at CLEEN Foundation as a Research Assistant. I addressed the letter to the Executive Director CLEAN Foundation, Abuja.

Professor Ibeanu in his usually characteristic perceptive manner observed the wrong spelling in CLEAN rather than CLEEN, and jokingly scolded me. He not only corrected that error but asked me to visit CLEEN Foundation’s website.

It was at that point that my interest in CLEEN Foundation grew, and I was naturally interested in knowing the brain behind the organisation that blazed the trail in the area of public safety. I was particularly…