Level of unemployment in Nigeria unacceptable, alarming ― Onu

By Ikechukwu Odu, Nsukka

The Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, on Wednesday, said Nigeria has to switch over to a knowledge-based economy to reduce the rate of unemployment in the country.

The Minister who described the high unemployment index in the country as “unacceptable and alarming,” said that the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology has been working over the past five years to shift the economy from a commodity-driven to a knowledge-based one.

He made the disclosure at the University of Nigeria, UNN, Nsukka when his ministry carried out a facility tour on the 500KVA solid fuel gasification plant fabricated locally by the Laboratory of Industrial Electronics, Power Devices and New Energy Systems, LIEPNES, UNN.

He equally said that it has become necessary to add value to the resources we have in the country by using them to satisfy our local needs instead of depending on imported goods.

While assuring the UNN’s research team led by Prof….