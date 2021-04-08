Maitama Sule Univeristy Kano announces dates for Post UTME, DE screening

Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano has fixed April 12 and April 13 as dates for its Post Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (Post UTME) for the 2020/2021 admissions exercise.

Abdullahi Abba, Head, Information, Publications, Protocol and Public Relations Unit of the University, announced this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Kano.

He said that the screening for Direct Entry (DE) applicants would take place on Wednesday, April 14, at various faculties of the University.

Abba said that only candidates who had chosen the university as their first choice and fully registered on the university portal for the 2020/2021 admissions exercise were eligible to take part in the screening exercise.

“The exercise will be conducted at the main campus of the university. The exercise is for admission into undergraduate programmes of the university for the 2020/2021 academic session.

“The candidates that made Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano as their first choice and…