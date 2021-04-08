Police arrest 3 community leaders over alleged jungle justice

The Police have arrested three community leaders in the Ikotun area of Lagos for allegedly lynching a suspected burglar.

The Police Command’s spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Thursday said the burglar was lynched to death after an alleged attempt to rob one Mrs Adeyemi Opeyemi.

“The burglar had allegedly gained entrance into the room of Opeyemi, of No 2, Asalu Bus Stop, off Abaranje Road, Ikotun in an attempt to rob her.

“But she raised alarm and the burglar escaped into the street, where some members of the community apprehended and beat him to death,’’ Adejobi stated.

According to him, the arrested community leaders (names withheld) have some questions to answer pertaining to the killing of the suspect.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has condemned the act of jungle justice meted on the suspect.

“He has vowed to kick against such as it is becoming rampant and such is inimical to our collective efforts to…