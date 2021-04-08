We’ll collaborate with Amotekun, others on security— OPC’s new leader

By Dapo Akinrefon

THE newly-elected President of the Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, Mr. Wasiu Afolabi, Thursday, said that the OPC will collaborate with other security agencies to tackle the insecurity challenges facing the South-West.

He said this after his emergence as leader of the group at its National Convention held at Century Hotel in Lagos.

Afolabi would lead the group after the death of its founder, Dr. Frederick Fasehun.

He said: “Let me quickly address two key issues of national interest that should be of concern to us as Nigerian citizens.

“On the issue of insecurity, we say that OPC is ready to work with all state and non-state agencies to ensure that Nigerians can sleep with their two eyes closed, travel without fear, raise their families with hope and carry on their businesses without danger.

“We shall cooperate with the…