Adjogbe condoles with Itsekiri nation over demise HRM Ogiame Ikenwoli

…rejoices with Olu designate

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

FORMER Executive Director Projects, EDP of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Engr Samuel Adjogbe, Thursday commiserated with the Itsekiri nation over the demise of the Olu of Warri Kingdom, HRM Ogiame Ikenwoli.

Adjogbe in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Daniel Ughere, described the deceased monarch as “a forthright and revered leader who always kept the interest of his people uppermost.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the entire Itsekiri nation as well as the family of the deceased. May the good Lord grant them the fortitude to bear the loss”

Adjogbe in the statement also congratulated the Olu designate, Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko on his choice as the next Olu of Warri Kingdom.

He prayed for a successful reign while calling for peace and diplomacy in the resolution of any seeming dispute bordering on the issue of succession to the throne.

Vanguard News…