APC to set up registration appeal committee

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it will set up a registration appeal committee to consider complaints from members on the conduct of its ongoing membership registration, revalidation and update exercise.

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), said this in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja.

He said that the decision was part of the resolutions reached at the committee’s ninth meeting, held at the party’s national secretariat.

Akpanudoedehe said that the meeting discussed the forthcoming Federal Capital Territory (FCT) area council elections and reviewed the committee’s activities in the last quarter.

He added that the meeting also evaluated the party’s ongoing membership registration, revalidation and update exercise across the federation and discussed its affairs.

He further added that the meeting reviewed the Federal Government’s interventions in security challenges in some…