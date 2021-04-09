FG targets 25m Nigerians with solar home system

…Project to cost N143bn, says Osinbajo

By Obas Esiedesa

VICE PRESIDENT Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday launched an ambitious programme by the Federal to supply electricity to 25 million Nigerians through Solar Home System, SMS.

The Solar Power Naija Programme plans to roll out five new connections in off-grid communities across the country.

Speaking at the launch of the 100,000 Solar Home System in Jangefe community, Kazuare Emirate, Jigawa State, Prof. Osinbajo said government was determined to bring power to unserved communities as part of the Nigerian Economic Sustainability Plan of the President Muhammdu Buhari’s administration.

He explained that the project which would be financed by a N140 billion fund would be paid for by the beneficiaries.

He however noted that the government will be providing $200 million in subsidy to support the programme.

He said: “Another challenge which became an opportunity for us was the Covid-19 and our response to that…