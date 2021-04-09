Human rights court OKs fines for parents refusing to vaccinate kids

Parents in the Czech Republic who refuse to vaccinate their children against common diseases can be fined, which is in line with the country’s compulsory vaccination policy, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has ruled.

Such measures are no violation of the right to respect for private and family life, the court said on Thursday.

“In the Czech Republic there is a general legal duty to vaccinate children against nine diseases that are well known to medical science,” the court wrote in a statement. The nine diseases that are common in children include measles, rubella and mumps.

Parents who don’t vaccinate their children against those diseases can be fined or their children be denied a spot in nursery school.

The ECHR ruled on six cases in which children had not received their routine vaccinations as scheduled. Five of the…