Jonathan’s administration, best in Nigeria history ― Gbagi

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

Former Minister of State for Education, Chief Kenneth Gbagi has described the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan as the best ever in Nigeria history.

Gbagi who is vying for the Governorship of Delta State in 2023, insisted that he is the most qualified individual to take over leadership of the State from incumbent Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Saying that he had rejected ministerial appointment on three different occasions, he said he established 13 universities, over seven Colleges of Education and various model and Almajiri Schools in the country to enable Nigerians to have more access to education as a Minister of State for Education under formal President Goodluck Jonathan.

Gbagi who spoke during a courtesy visit to the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, Delta State Council at the Union’s temporary secretariat in Asaba, held that no amount of propaganda would stop his resolve to become the next governor of the state.

Maintaining that…