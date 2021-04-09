NUC grants FUTA approval for medical programmes — Official

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted formal approval to the Federal University of Technology, Akure, (FUTA), for the commencement of the Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) programme with effect from the 2020/2021 academic session.

This was disclosed in a statement by Mr Adebanyo Adegbenro, the Deputy Director, Corporate Communications of the institution, on Thursday, in Akure.

Adegbenro noted that the approval, according to the Executive Secretary of the NUC, Prof. Adamu Rasheed, followed the recommendations of the panel of experts from the commission, which carried out a resource verification visit.

“In the letter addressed to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Joseph Fuwape and signed by the Director of Academic Planning, Dr N. B. Salihu, ‘resource verification was carried out by a panel of experts to the proposed medical programme of FUTA with a view to assessing the human and material resources available for their…