PHED, NDPHC partner to provide 24 hours power supply in Calabar

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

The Management of the Port Harcourt Electricity Company, PHED, has disclosed that Calabar electricity consumers can now enjoy a steady power supply following the bilateral agreement with the Niger Delta Power Holding Company NDPHC.

Vanguard learnt that the development was following customer demands as well as the utmost desire of PHED to give its esteemed customers quality service delivery at an affordable rate.

The bilateral agreement with the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) was principally aimed at meeting the demands of customers.

This was contained in a statement made available to Vanguard in Calabar shortly after PHED flagged off the awareness campaign on the new development.

The statement signed by Acting Manager, Corporate Communications, PHED, Chioma Aninwe disclosed that the partnership was to serve Calabar Metropolis exclusively.

“By this development, PHED is collaborating with NDPHC to supply 100MW of excess power from…