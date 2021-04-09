Police foil bank robbery, arrest 2 suspects in Delta

The Police in Delta have arrested 32- year-old Joshua Oghenenovo and 29-year-old Kingsley Gbeneku for alleged attempt to rob a new generation bank in Ughelli, Delta.

The Acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Delta Command, DSP Bright Dafe, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Asaba.

He noted that the arrest was a major breakthrough by the command, under the watch of the Commissioner of Police (CP) Ari Mohammed, which foiled the attempt to rob the bank.

The PPRO said that Oghenenovo was the alleged robbery ring leader, while Gbeneku, a staff member of the bank, was the informant.

He said that the suspects had confessed to the crime.

He also thanked the general public who had availed the police of such valuable information that led to the arrest of the suspects.

According to Dafe, the command on Wednesday, based on intelligence, gathered that a robbery syndicate is planning to attack and rob one of the new generation banks in Ughelli.

The commissioner…