Strike still on, no concrete resolution reached — Judiciary workers

The Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN said yesterday that its strike was still on because no concrete resolution had been reached.

The legal adviser to JUSUN, Mariam Usuf-Gusau, stated this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja.

“The strike is still on while we await the outcome of the negotiation, we are not backing off until our demands are met,” she said.

JUSUN began an indefinite strike on Tuesday over continued delay to implement financial autonomy for the judiciary.

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), had on May 22, 2020, signed the Executive Order 10 for the enforcement of the financial autonomy status granted to state legislature and judiciary in the Nigerian Constitution.

Executive Order 10 of 2020, made it mandatory for all states to include the allocations of both the legislature and the judiciary in the first-line charge of their budgets.

The order also mandates the accountant-general of the federation to deduct from source…