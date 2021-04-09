Why US, others can’t help Nigeria — John Campbell

***Adds: Ransom payment illegal in US, Nigeria

***Security forces unwilling to accept international military cooperation – Matthew T. Page

***Hold political leaders accountable for security, justice – Bukola Saraki

***Illiteracy, large ungoverned spaces responsible for rise in mass abduction – Atanda Ashiru, US Air Force veteran

By Luminous Jannamike – Abuja

Former US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr John Campbell, has said if the Federal Government does not address the problem of human rights abuses by the security forces, Nigeria may never receive from the United States and its allies both technical and financial assistance in its fight against insecurity.

According to him, US laws prohibit the American government from providing technical expertise to security forces accused of human rights violations.

He, therefore, charged the Nigerian government to restore public confidence in the security forces, especially the police.

The ex-US envoy spoke on Friday during the maiden…