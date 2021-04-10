Customs Strike Force seizes N786.9m contraband in Kano, Jigawa

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Strike Force Zone B, says it has seized contraband with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N786.91 million in the past three months.

Mr Oseni Olorukooba, the Coordinator, Comptroller-General of Customs Strike Force Zone B, stated this while displaying the seized items on Friday in Kano.

Olorukooba said that the Strike Forced seized assorted contraband and other smuggled goods in Kano and Jigawa between January and March 2021.

He said the seizures were made through intelligence gathering at different times and locations in its areas of operation under the Anti Smuggling Activities.

He listed the items to include two Mercedes Benz cars with a DPV of N83.57 million, noting that the vehicles were seized on Kano-Hadejia road with Diplomatic Corps registration number plates.

The seized goods also included 1,540 bags of rice; 4,857 cartons of tomato paste, 410 cartons of macaroni and 294 bales of used clothes.

Other items were 307 cartons of shoes; 1,527…