Delta communities threaten to shut down oil coy’s operations

By Ochuko Akuopha

MIFFED by what they described as the lackadaisical attitude of Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited, HEOSL, towards the clean-up of areas impacted by oil spillage in their domains, seven host communities of the multinational oil company have vowed to shut down its operations in the communities should it further fail to meet their demands.

The communities, Erhobaro, Etavwobakai, Etewhia, Obaro-Uku, Ovara-Unukpo, Atagbuwe and Erhoike, Ughelli North and Ethiope East Local Government Areas, Delta State, alleged that the oil spillage occurred in August 2019 due to failure of the company’s equipment, leading to the pollution of their farmlands, ponds, rivers and streams

Speaking on behalf of the communities, Chief John Ikushoni (President General Erhoike Community), Chief Godwin Oviguareya (Representing Land Owners) and Anibor Michael lamented that their means of livelihood had been destroyed by the spillage, leaving their people in acute…