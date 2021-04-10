Doctors strike May end today as FG, NARD reach agreement

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Federal Government and the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) have reached an agreement raising hope that the striking doctors may end their industrial action any moment from today.

The agreement was signed Friday after a conciliation meeting between both parties at the office of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, fine-tuned the Memorandum of Action (MOA) signed by both parties on March 31, 2021, a few hours before NARD embarked on the indefinite strike on April 1.

Leaders of NARD are expected to communicate the Minister of Labour and Employment the outcome of their in-house meeting before the end of today on the strike situation.

The Friday meeting had addressed all the six demands of NARD, namely, the Non-payment of House Officers/ Non-recruitment of House officers, Abolishment of the Bench Fees, Non-payment of National Minimum Wage Consequential Adjustment Arrears, Residency Training Allowance, Hazard…