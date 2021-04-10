Gunmen building up for something bigger —Ohaneze factional leader

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South, Samuel Oyadongha; Vincent Ujumadu; Peter Okutu; Ugochukwu Alaribe; Chioma Onuegbu; Chinonso Alozie; Ozioruva Aliu and Steve Oko

Residents of the South South and South East geopolitical zones of the country now live in fear. They are worried and very disturbed.

This followed the killing of law enforcement agents in their regions by gunmen. In the last three months, gun men have killed no fewer than 67 law enforcement agents and burnt down over 50 police formations in the South South and the South East.

Many of the residents have therefore expressed fear that this development may get out of hand if the government fails to urgently arrest the situation.

A cross section of residents of Imo, Abia states who spoke to Vanguard lamented that they were now living in fear because of the attacks on security agents and their formations. They urged the security agencies to focus more on intelligence gathering and unravel the perpetrators of the…