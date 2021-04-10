Jerry Gana, others rejoin PDP at Makurdi Zonal Congress

….charges party to take over the mantle of leadership in 2023

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana on Saturday rejoined the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at the North Central Zonal Congress alongside five other notable former members who left the party prior to the 2019 general elections.

Prof. Gana had at the time defected to the Social Democratic Party, SDP, to contest the presidential election on the platform of that party.

Others who got readmitted at the Zonal Congress held Saturday in Makurdi the Benue State capital were Mr Humpery Abah, Amb. Esther Audu, Mr. Adakole Ijogi and Amb. Bagudu Hillson.

Speaking on behalf of the readmitted members, Prof. Gana who was one of the founding fathers of the PDP thanked the leaders of the party for readmitting them back into the party they were privileged to found.

While thanking the likes of Senator David Mark and others who variously led the reconciliation delegation to them and…