NAF graduates186 Special Forces and Combat personnel

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Friday graduated 186 Special Forces (SF) and Integrated Combat Operations (ICO) personnel who successfully completed their courses in Bauchi.

One hundred and forty-seven of the graduates were of SF course 8/2021, while the 39 others were of the ICO course 1/202, all trained at the Regiment Training Centre Annex in Bauchi.

Addressing the graduates, AVM James Gwani, Chief of Training and Operations, said the Regiment Training Centre remained a centre of excellence in the pursuit of ground combat skills training for NAF.

AVM Gwani represented the Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, at the ceremony.

Gwani said the training was designed in a way to ensure that personnel of regiment, Air Police and intelligence specialities complemented themselves in Base Defence Architecture.

“In this light, let me acknowledge the contributions of the Ground Training Command and Training Team for the great jobs that they are doing.

“We have so far…