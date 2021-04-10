Northern Govs task Acting IGP on proactive security measures

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The Northern Governors’ Forum has congratulated the Acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba over his recent appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari, urging him to pay attention to proactive measures in tackling crime in the country.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham said the appointment of the Acting IGP is well deserved considering his track record of diligent service to the nation across various police formations in the country.

While wishing him a successful tenure, Governor Lalong said the Northern Governors Forum will accord him all the necessary support to enable him provide the leadership needed for proactive policing that deters crime, effectively tracks criminals and generally attracts the goodwill of the public.

He said “As Northern Governors, we remain committed to Community Policing and any other measure that will…