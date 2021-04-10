PAP, NCDMB to train, empower Niger Delta ex-agitators in oil, gas sector

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

THE Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, have struck a deal to build the capacity of ex-agitators benefitting from the amnesty programme.

Delegates from the board and the programme reached the agreement to train and empower ex-agitators to take advantage of local content opportunities in the oil and gas sector at a crucial meeting they held at the weekend in the NCDMB’s Content Tower in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.

Interim Administrator of PAP, Col. Milland Dixon Dikio, retd, enumerated the vision and strategic plans of the programme under him, saying everything was being done to reposition the scheme to achieve its original mandate of security and development of the region.

He explained that as a deliberate arrangement, there was an ongoing interface with key stakeholders in the region to get them involved in the overall transformation of PAP and its beneficiaries to provide the…