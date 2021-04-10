STEAM UP LAGOS holds WASSCE performance intervention meeting

The Senior Special Assistant on (Education) to the Governor of Lagos State, Ms Adetola Salau, in conjunction with Education District 1 (Agege/ Alimosho/ Ifakko- Ijaiye) held a special intervention programme towards better performance of students in WASSCE on Monday, March 29at Government Senior College Hall, Agege, Lagos.

The event was attended by stakeholders in sector. They include Mrs Margaret Titi Solarin, Tutor General, Permanent Secretary of Education District 1, who was the chief host; Ibrahim Aliyu of U.S consulate; Chinazo Okoye, GIZ; Dr Omopeju Afanu, Nucleus member of STEAM UP LAGOS; Olowoyo I., Alimosho NUT chairman.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu okays full resumption of classes in schools

Others were Olaleke F. O., Agege NUT Chairman; Adeoye E….