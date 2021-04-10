The unknown gunmen and the somaliazation of Igbo land

By Dr Ugoji Egujo

In Somalia, clan-based guerrillas once sought freedom and dreamt of Eldorado. They chased away a dictator, Siad Barre, and left Somalia in ruins. Change is good. But after Saddam Hussein was dismantled rashly, Iraq has not known peace.

Igbo land is in peril. Unknown Gunmen. What haven’t they done? They have casually slaughtered innocent policemen. They have ransacked police stations in rural and urban areas. They have hijacked a black maria. The unknown gunmen haven’t just poked their fingers into the eyes of the state; they have done more. The vultures have now plunged the beak into the scrotum of the state.

In front of the Imo police headquarters, they danced before choosing to rummage and burn it. They didn’t mind that the governor and the DSS lived next door. When the police dusted themselves and found their voice, they humoured themselves. They said their guns were not carted away because of their gallantry. We must empathize with the police. The…