(UPDATED) Alleged freed Imo monarch, community divided, no report on kidnap ― Police

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

Confusion on Saturday intensified within the Umuezie community in Nguru, Aboh Mbaise local government area of Imo state, over the alleged freed of their monarch, Eze Charles Iroegbu from captivity.

Vanguard investigation from Nguru community saw that the members of the community were divided on whether if it’s true the monarch has been freed or still in captivity by his kidnappers. just as some claimed nothing of such existed.

This is just as the Imo State Police Command insisted that the kidnap of the monarch was never reported in any police station.

A source, said: “Our monarch has returned. Let us give him some time. He will address the members of the community after he has rested. It is a gradual thing. The man passed through a lot of pains. Let us wait.

But another source from the community said: “Let him speak, they said he was released in the night, are you sure he was kidnapped? Let us hear what he would tell the whole world how he…