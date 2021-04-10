Violent herdsmen entering Osun — Kiriji group

…We have it under control – Amotekun Corps Commandant

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A socio-cultural group in Osun State, Kiriji Heritage Defenders has alerted security agencies in the state to the influx of violent Fulani herdsmen into some parts of the state.

The group in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Dr Ekundayo Ademola in Osogbo on Thursday disclosed that the herdsmen were penetrating into the state through Kwara state via Odo-Otin local government.

We have it on good authority that suspected violent Fulani herdsmen are gradually penetrating Osun territory from Kwara state through Odo Otin local government. These herdsmen are believed to have been displaced in some neighbouring states to Osun.

They are moving around with a large number of cattle and are already constituting a security threat to residents of the state. We also have intelligence that some of the herdsmen were seen around Owode-Ede last week.

Similarly, the herdsmen were also suspected to be involved…