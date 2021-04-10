We’re determined to complete all abandoned projects in Ogun — Abiodun

By James Ogunnaike

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has reiterated his administration’s resolve to ensure that any meaningful project that the commonwealth of the state have been invested by previous administration are completed.

Governor Abiodun who gave the assurance when he inspected the ongoing construction of the Ishasi-Denro-Akute road in Ifo local government area of the state, said the project was of extreme importance to the residents of the area.

According to the Governor, “this particular project is of extreme importance to those that live here. This is a community that adjoins Lagos State.

”The border here is completely non-existent, it is important that in line with the turning the push factor to pull factor, we ensure accessibility between our people here and those in Lagos.

“This particular road that leads to Ijoko, is probably one of the worst experience this constituencies are having. There is a bridge here that has been…