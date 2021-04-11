2023: I have no anointed governorship candidate

By Chioma Onuegbu

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs ministry, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has assured the All Progressive Congress APC in Akwa Ibom State that, he has no ‘anointed’ governorship candidate for the party come 2023 general elections.

He gave the assurance during the inauguration of the leadership of a political pressure group, Akwa Ibom Democratic Forum (ADF), Uyo Senatorial District chapter, in Uyo weekend.

He said his goal is to work with like-minded associates in Uyo Senatorial District (USD) and nominate a suitable candidate that would win the election, stressing ” I have no particular person in mind, and I cannot repeat the mistake I made in 2015.

‘’Akwa Ibom people of various political persuasions do agree that we need a dependable leadership in 2023. I will work with all of you to identify and support any candidate that will develop our state.

‘’Uyo Senatorial District is capable of bringing up good a good candidate that would…