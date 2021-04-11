5yr Agric roadmap: Lagos woos private sector in meat, fish, livestock investments

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has called for private sector investment and collaboration in its agriculture sector particularly in the red meat value chain, artisanal fisheries and livestock feed mills.

The state Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya who made the call in Lagos at the weekend, explained that the partnership would increase production in the value chains, stimulate jobs across the value chains, standardize operations in the value chains as well as enhance the GDP of the state.

According to her, “In line with the state’s five-year strategic agriculture roadmap where it has identified many areas of investment opportunities for the private sector participants, Lagos State is set to explore private sector collaboration in its agriculture sector particularly the Red Meat Value Chain, Artisanal Fisheries, as well as Livestock Feed Mills for possible partnerships with private investors and entrepreneurs with the objective is to…