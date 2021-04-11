America based Nigerian, Ohwobete tasks institutions on cyber crimes

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

A United State of America based Cyber Security expert, Dr. Augustine Ohwobete has told organizations, especially financial institutions to put measures in place to check cyber crimes, following the pace at which digital disruption and innovative new technology were reaching the market.

Ohwobete stated this at a webinar conference with the theme, “Cyber threat Landscape: Financial Services, 2021 and beyond” organised by Information Security Society of Africa, Nigeria, ISSAN.

The Nigerian born Cyber Crime expert listed the different cyber-attacks such as “web-based attack, third party attack and insider threats attacks”, urging organisations “to put resilient structures in place in order to understand the nature of attacks and when attacks are about to happen.

“For financial institutions to adequately check cyber crimes, I therefore, call on organisations to adapt and implement cyber security as a guide, recognise cyber security as big issue,…