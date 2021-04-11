Black Sunday in Ondo: Robbers kill two security guards, three die in autocrash

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Dare devil armed robbers have reportedly killed two security guards at a popular petrol station in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The filling station is located at Ondo road in Akure metropolis.

Vanguard gathered that the two security guards were killed at the station during the operation.

It could not be confirmed the amount of money carted away by the robbers who reportedly invaded the station around 2am on Sunday.

Three die in autocrash

Three persons reportedly lost their lives in a lone accident along Ondo/Ore road in Ondo State on Sunday.

Vanguard gathered that the crash occurred at about 7am.

Three others persons in the vehicle who sustained injuries in the crash have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

Eyewitnesses said that the vehicle was travelling to Akure from Ore when the crash occurred.

It was learnt that the driver of the vehicle who was said to be on high speed lost control of the car hence the lone accident.

