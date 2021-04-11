Collective responsibility needed in fight against poverty — Okorocha

Sen. Rochas Okorocha(APC-Imo West) has called on Nigerians to collectively fight poverty to achieve the desired national development.

He made the call on Saturday during the grand finale of the 2021 Ibadan Week Celebration held at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Okorocha, a former governor of Imo State, was honoured with ‘Outstanding Friend of Ibadan’ at the occasion.

NAN reports that Okorocha’s award was in recognition of his contributions to the education of indigent students through his free education programmes.

Okorocha said that poverty and injustice were the common enemies of Nigeria, saying Nigerians must rise up to find lasting solutions to the menace.

He said that the problem of poverty and injustice was still ravaging the nation, in spite of his little efforts in solving the problem.

“I have built schools across the federation so as to gives access to poor children whose parent cannot…