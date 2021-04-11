FG to tackle flood-prone areas on Lagos-Ibadan rail line, Amaechi says

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Federal Government will go the whole distance to put measures in place to address flooding on the Lagos-Ibadan rail line, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has assured.

Addressing journalists in Ibadan during the inspection of the project, Amaechi said the Ministry is keeping its eyes on possible areas of flooding along the line with the aim of ensuring uninterrupted running of train services which flooding can disrupt.

This came against the backdrop of compliant by residents of communities along the route of incessant flooding of their environment due to upsurge in rainfall.

According to the Minister, “the technical committee will resolve the case of overpass, the problem now is the flooding challenge which we asked the committee to address. Ajegunle community is complaining of the need to build overpass and we cannot build overpass everywhere.

“During the raining season, we will observe where the construction has led to flooding as the…