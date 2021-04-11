Insecurity: FG not overwhelmed but insincere

Dayo Johnson Akure

The Federal Government is not overwhelmed in its war against insecurity but insincere in fighting against insecurity in the nation.

Head of the Cherubim and Seraphim Elders Unification Movement in Ondo state, Dr. Ade Ademisokun-Turton said this while speaking with newsmen in Akure.

Dr Ademisokun-Turton was installed as the Baba Alakoso of the Unification of Leaders of & S Church Akure & Environ.

While decrying the spate of insecurity in the country, he maintained that “the Federal Government and the Army are not overwhelmed but refused to do the needful.

” The government had failed to address security threats in country, the community policing efforts of the Federal Government was a facade.

” The war against banditry and other security challenges would come to end when the government is ready to end it, the fight against insecurity by the government has been politicised.

“First, we need to ask ourselves if the Federal Government is sincere…